SIT orders ex-Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini to appear before it on Sep 23

The Punjab police on Monday ordered its former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini to appear before it on September 23 to join investigation in the 1991 Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-09-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 22:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab police on Monday ordered its former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini to appear before it on September 23 to join investigation in the 1991 Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case. The SIT of the Punjab Police probing the case, gave the order in summonses, pasted outside Saini's residence.

Saini has been asked to appear before the Special Investigation Team of the police at Mataur police station in Mohali at 11 am, as per summons pasted outside his Chandigarh residence. The copies of summons have also been sent to Saini's counsel.

The Supreme Court on September 15 had granted interim protection from arrest to Saini in this case. Former Punjab Director General of Police had moved the apex court after the Punjab and Haryana High court had dismissed his bail plea.

Saini was booked in May in connection with the disappearance of Multani in 1991 when he was working as a junior engineer with Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation. The police had last month added murder charge under section 302 of the IPC in the FIR in Multani disappearance case after two former Chandigarh police personnel -- former UT police Inspector Jagir Singh and former ASI Kuldeep Singh, who are also co-accused, turned approver.

Saini, a 1982-batch IPS officer, was the youngest DGP in the country when he was appointed the state police chief in 2012. He was removed from the DGP post in 2015 after protests erupted following sacrilege incidents. Saini retired in 2018. Multani, who was a resident of Mohali, was picked up by the police after the terrorist attack in 1991 on Saini, who was then the senior superintendent of police in Chandigarh.

The police, however, had later claimed that Multani, son of a former IAS officer, had escaped from police custody of Qadian police in Gurdaspur. Saini and six others were booked on the complaint of Balwant Multani's brother, Palwinder Singh Multani, who is a resident of Jalandhar.

The case was registered against them under sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 344 (wrongful confinement), 330 (voluntarily causes hurt) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Mataur police station in Mohali.

