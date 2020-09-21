Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vaishno Devi shrine launches ‘Pooja Prasad’ home delivery service

The service was launched during a meeting of the SMVDSB presided by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of the SMVDSB, at the Raj Bhavan here, he said. The devotees who are unable to visit the shrine located between three peaked mountains, popularly known as 'Trikuta', can now get the ‘Pooja Prasad’ delivered to their home, the spokesperson said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-09-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 22:32 IST
Vaishno Devi shrine launches ‘Pooja Prasad’ home delivery service
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Monday formally launched the 'Pooja Prasad' home delivery service for devotees throughout the country, an official spokesperson said. The service was launched during a meeting of the SMVDSB presided by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of the SMVDSB, at the Raj Bhavan here, he said.

The devotees who are unable to visit the shrine located between three peaked mountains, popularly known as 'Trikuta', can now get the 'Pooja Prasad' delivered to their home, the spokesperson said. To get the 'Pooja Prasad' delivered home, a devotee can make the booking through the SMVDSB website. Once the booking is made, the SMVDSB will ensure that the 'Pooja' is performed within 72 hours and the 'Prasad' is dispatched through speed post, he said.

So far, around 1,500 'Pooja Prasad' packets have been dispatched by the board to the devotees across the country through speed post, for which the board has entered into an agreement with the postal department, the spokesperson said. The Board meeting chaired by the LG was attended by the SMVDSB members, including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, former DGP Dr Ashok Bhan, Justice (Retd) Permod Kohli, K K Sharma, Maj. Gen. (Retd) Shiv Kumar Sharma and K B Kachru.

The Board also reviewed the necessary precautionary measures taken by the CEO Ramesh Kumar in view of the coronavirus outbreak for ensuring safety of the pilgrims, staff and the public. The LG directed the CEO for phase-wise increase in the number of pilgrims from outside the union territory based on objective assessment of the ground situation, the spokesperson said.

The yatra to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi has resumed from 16 August and all devotees can now offer special poojas and perform other rituals, the CEO said. The Board also undertook a comprehensive review of its major infrastructure development projects, including those completed earlier.

The LG directed the CEO for completion of ongoing works in a time bound manner for facilitating the visiting pilgrims.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Civil Aviation Ministry approves 78 new routes under UDAN, sanctions Rs 108 crore for up-gradation of 3 airports

Ministry of Civil Aviation identified and approved 78 new routes under the first phase of UDAN 4.0 UdeDeshkaAamNagrik on Monday. 78 new routes have been identified and approved under the first phase of UDAN 4.0. Airports Authority of India,...

2G appeal case: CBI, ED plea for early hearing opposed by A Raja, others

All the respondents including former Telecom Minister A Raja and businessman Shahid Balwa have strongly opposed the application of the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI and Enforcement Directorate ED for early hearing in the 2G appeal cas...

Pakistan spreading imposturous political propaganda full of disinformation: India at UNHRC

India at the United Nations during the 45th Session of the Human Rights Council on Monday accused Pakistan of spreading imposturous political propaganda which is full of disinformation and gratuitous references about Indias internal matters...

DeChambeau wins US Open, opens Major account

Bryson DeChambeau captured his first major golf title on Sunday, firing a three-under-par 67 to win the 120th US Open and humble a relentless Winged Foot layout. DeChambeau smashed the ball as far as he could and then he hit his way out of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020