NIA carries out raids in Kashmir in connection with case related to arrested DSP Devender Singh
22-09-2020
The NIA carried out searches at five places in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in connection with a case related to arrested Deputy Superintendent of J-K Police Devender Singh, officials said
The agency swooped on these locations in the morning, they added
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a chargesheet against Singh and others in July for alleged terror activities in the country.