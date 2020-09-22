Left Menu
ITBP takes over adventure sports institute in Uttarakhand

"With this MoU, the ITBP will take over the Tehri Lake Adventure Institute for 20 years," an ITBP spokesperson said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 13:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police has taken over the administration of Tehri Lake Adventure Institute in Uttarakhand to train security personnel and youth in adventure water sports, officials said Tuesday. A memorandum of understanding was signed between the two sides on Monday in the state capital Dehradun, they said.

ITBP Deputy Inspector General G S Chauhan and Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board Director Prashant Arya signed the MoU at the forces' northern frontier camp. "With this MoU, the ITBP will take over the Tehri Lake Adventure Institute for 20 years," an ITBP spokesperson said.

"The institute at Tehri will now be administered and managed by ITBP officials and they will impart training of water sports including kayaking, canoeing, rowing, sailing, para-sailing, para-gliding, water rescue and life saving course to its own personnel, paramilitary and state police forces personnel. Local youth will also be trained in water sports," the spokesperson said. The ITBP is deployed extensively in the hill-state to guard the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and has its bases in several districts of the state.

