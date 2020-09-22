During Trump's India visit there was no requirement of COVID-19 test: Muraleedharan
During US President Donal Trump's India visit in February this year there was no requirement of mandatory COVID-19 test for travellers from foreign countries as the disease was not given pandemic status at that time, said V Muraleedharan, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs on Tuesday in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:47 IST
During US President Donal Trump's India visit in February this year there was no requirement of mandatory COVID-19 test for travellers from foreign countries as the disease was not given pandemic status at that time, said V Muraleedharan, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs on Tuesday in a written reply in Rajya Sabha. While answering 'unstarred questions' on Trump's recent visit, Muraleedharan wrote, "At the time of US President's visit (February 24-25) there was no requirement of mandatory COVID-19 test for travellers from foreign countries. Pandemic status to diseases is given by the World Health Organization, which declared novel coronavirus a pandemic on 11 March."
On whether any COVID-19 tests were conducted on Trump or his staff, Muraleedharan said, "The requirement of mandatory universal screening of all international passengers arriving in 21 airports in India for COVID-19 was implemented by Government of India with effect from 4 March 2020." "Therefore, during US President Donald Trump's visit to India, established norms and protocols for handling such high-level visits were followed by the Government of India," he further wrote.
In February this year, Trump had visited India for the first time after becoming the United States President. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Samsung India confirms key specs of upcoming Galaxy M51
Indian Railways starts operating 13 special trains within Tamil Nadu
With spike of 90,802 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 42 lakh-mark
India overtakes Brazil as country second-worst hit by COVID-19
India's Oz series likely to begin in east coast after WA denies quarantine relaxation