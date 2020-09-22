JeM militant gunned down by security forces in J&K encounter, Army personnel injured

A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant was killed and an Army personnel injured on Tuesday in an overnight encounter with security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The encounter began on Monday evening in Nawad area of Charar-e-Sharief in Central Kashmir's Budgam district after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the security forces maintained a tight cordon of the area throughout the night and the gunfight resumed on Tuesday morning. In the exchange of fire, one militant was killed, the official said. He said the militant was identified as Asif Shah, a resident of Samboora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama. Shah was affiliated with JeM, he added.

An Army personnel of 53 Rashtriya Rifles received splinter injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment, the official said. He said incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were seized from the site of the encounter. All the seized materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe his complicity in other terror crimes, the official added.