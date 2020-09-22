Left Menu
NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Baramulla in connection with cross-border trade case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said that it conducted searches at multiple locations in Baramulla, Uri, and one location in Srinagar on Tuesday in connection with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu case and cross-border trade case.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:44 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said that it conducted searches at multiple locations in Baramulla, Uri, and one location in Srinagar on Tuesday in connection with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu case and cross-border trade case. "Today (22.09.2020), NIA conducted searches at multiple locations in Baramulla-Uri and one location in Srinagar in connection with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu case and Cross-border Trade case," said a press release from the NIA.

According to the press release, in the Hizbul Mujahideen case, houses of the following close associates of accused Tariq Mir, resident of Maldera, Shopian, who was arrested by NIA on April 29, 2020 for his role in smuggling and supply of weapons to HM terrorists, were searched--Azad Ahmad Pir resident of Dardkote, Uri, Haleema Begum resident of Boniyar, Baramulla, Shaheen Lone resident of Kanspora, Baramulla, working as an Inspector in Power Development Department. His father- in-law's house at Waza Mohalla, Palhalan, Baramulla, was also searched. Shareen Bibi wife of accused Tariq Mir resident of Chinad, Baramulla and Tafazul Parimoo resident of Rehmatabad, Hyderpora, Budgam.

Several incriminating documents and digital devices have been seized during these searches. The press release said, "To recapitulate, the instant case was registered on 11.01.2020 when two HM terrorists viz. Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmad Rather were apprehended along with now-suspended DSP Devender Singh and one Irfan Shafi Mir @ Advocate by J&K Police at Al-Stop Naka, Qazigund."

The investigation had revealed a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based HM leadership and Pak ISI and an OGW network that facilitates the supply of funds and arms & ammunition to the HM terrorists in J&K. Searches were also carried out at the premises of the following traders in connection with illegalities in LoC trade case--Peer Arshid Iqbal @ Ashu resident of Khawaja Bagh, Baramulla, J&K, currently lodged in Kathua jail, Jammu in a narcotics case, Tariq Ahmad Sheikh resident of Tawheed Gunj, Baramulla, Prop. of Sheikh Brothers and Hamid Brothers, Baramulla, currently in Baramulla jail in a narcotics case.

Bashir Ahmad resident of Khwajabagh, Distt. Baramulla (J&K) - District level Hurriyat Leader. Abdul Hamid Lone resident of Gundpura, Sopore Asha Traders, Wugub, Sopore, J&K. Searches have yielded several incriminating documents and digital devices. Further investigation in the case is continued. (ANI)

