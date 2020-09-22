Left Menu
Development News Edition

Get HSRP, colour-coded stickers, checking to begin soon: Delhi transport dept to vehicle owners

The Delhi government's transport department on Tuesday asked owners of vehicles registered before April 2019 to affix them with high security registration plates and colour-coded stickers, saying a drive will be launched "soon" to check for the violation of the directive.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 20:43 IST
Get HSRP, colour-coded stickers, checking to begin soon: Delhi transport dept to vehicle owners

The Delhi government's transport department on Tuesday asked owners of vehicles registered before April 2019 to affix them with high security registration plates and colour-coded stickers, saying a drive will be launched "soon" to check for the violation of the directive. In a public notice, it asked the vehicle owners to get HSRP and stickers "without any delay".

HSRP is a chromium-based hologram applied by hot stamping on the number plates both at the front and back, besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number. Colour-coded stickers are meant for identifying vehicles based on their fuel type, with light blue ones for petrol and CNG, and orange ones for diesel vehicles. They bear details such as the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle, according to officials.

HSRP and colour-coded stickers are mandatory for all vehicles registered in NCT of Delhi and action can be taken against vehicle owners violating the norm under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, a senior transport department officer said. Vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, will have to get HSRP and colour-coded stickers. The new vehicles registered after April 1, 2019, come equipped with these, he said.

The officer said there are almost 30 lakh vehicles that will require HSRP and stickers. Various automakers have appointed an HSRP vendor and bookings can be made online. Around 236 dealers will be providing HSRP and stickers, he said.

"We will start the enforcement drive only after giving reasonable time to the general public for getting HSRP and colour-coded stickers for their vehicles," he added. The officer said vehicle owners should get HSRP affixed through vendors of original equipment makers as they are not available in the open market, except at vehicle dealers.

Last year, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) had directed that all vehicles in Delhi-NCR should have HSRP and colour-coded stickers by October. However, the order could not be implemented due to various reasons, including the unavailability of HSRP, the officials said.

The Delhi BJP urged the Lt Governor to direct the transport department to withdraw its notice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Party spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the exercise can be postponed till the time COVID-19 incidence subsides completely.

The transport department, in another order issued on Tuesday, extended up to September 30 the validity of CNG leakage test certificates which expired between February 1 and June 30 this year. The order was issued in view of difficulties faced by people in the renewal of their documents due to the COVID-19 situation.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand CM's OSD passes away due to COVID-19

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawats Officer on Special Duty OSD Gopal Singh Rawat on Tuesday passed away due to COVID-19, Chief Ministers Office CMO said. According to the CMO, Rawat was hospitalised for almost three weeks in ...

India, China agree to refrain from unilaterally changing situation on ground, stop sending more troops to frontline

India and China, which held the sixth round of Senior Commanders meeting on Monday following border tensions in eastern Ladakh, have agreed to avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments, stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from...

After military talks, India and China announce slew of decisions to bring down tensions in eastern Ladakh

Announcing a slew of decisions to bring down tensions in eastern Ladakh, the Indian and Chinese army have decided to stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground, and avoid taking...

French presidential palace requested LVMH letter -sources

Frances presidential palace asked the countrys Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to write to LVMH advising the luxury goods company to defer its purchase of U.S. jeweller Tiffany, two sources familiar with the letters origins told Reuters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020