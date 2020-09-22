FACTBOX-Criminal charges are rare in police killings of Black Americans

The Kentucky attorney general could announce as soon as today whether police involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, who was killed during a botched police raid in March, will face criminal charges. The 26-year-old emergency medical technician was one of multiple Black Americans killed by police https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-race-police-deaths/police-involved-deaths-vary-by-race-and-place-idUSKBN1KL2M4 in recent years that have sparked a renewed push for civil rights and curbs on police brutality.

Criminal convictions in excessive force cases involving police are rare, in part because of a Supreme Court protected doctrine of qualified immunity, a Reuters investigation https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-police-immunity-scotus this year showed. Here is a summary of some of those cases and their outcomes:

MICHAEL BROWN, a Black teen killed by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014. Settlement: $1.5 million.

Criminal charges: None. ERIC GARNER, a Black man who died after repeatedly crying "I can't breathe" while placed in a chokehold by a New York City cop during an attempted 2014 arrest.

Settlement: $5.9 million. Criminal charges: None.

TAMIR RICE, a 12-year-old Black boy who was holding a toy gun when shot dead by a Cleveland, Ohio, police officer in 2014. Settlement: $6 million.

Criminal charges: None. LAQUAN McDONALD, a 17-year-old African-American, was shot dead by Chicago police as he was walking away from them during an attempted arrest in 2014.

Settlement: $5 million Criminal charges: A jury found white police officer Jason Van Dyke guilty https://www.reuters.com/article/us-chicago-police/judge-to-sentence-ex-chicago-policeman-for-2014-shooting-of-teen-idUSKCN1PC131 of second-degree murder.

FREDDIE GRAY, a Black man who died from injuries he sustained while in handcuffs and leg irons after being thrown into the back of a Baltimore police van in 2015. Settlement: $6.4 million.

Criminal charges: The six officers criminally charged in Gray's death were acquitted or the charges were dropped. WALTER SCOTT, an unarmed black man shot in the back while fleeing on foot from a traffic stop in North Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015.

Settlement: $6.5 million. Criminal charges: The officer pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

PHILANDO CASTILE, a black man shot and killed during a 2016 traffic stop in a St. Paul, Minnesota, suburb after telling police he had a gun in the vehicle. Settlement: Close to $3 million.

Criminal charges: A jury acquitted the officer on charges of felony manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm. JUSTINE DAMOND, an unarmed white Australian-American woman shot dead by police who were responding to her 911 call to report a possible rape in 2017.

Settlement: $18 million paid to her family, and $2 million donated to gun violence prevention. Criminal charges: A jury convicted the Somali-American officer of murder.

STEPHON CLARK, an unarmed Black man killed by Sacramento, California, police in 2018 after they chased him into his grandmother's back yard. Settlement: Clark's two children received $1.2 million each. Claims by other family members are pending.

Criminal charges: None. ATATIANA JEFFERSON, a Black woman shot dead by a Fort Worth, Texas, cop in 2019 while standing in her home with a handgun after hearing noises outside.

Settlement: No lawsuit filed yet. Criminal charges: The officer, who resigned, is awaiting trial for murder.

BOTHAM JEAN, a 26-year-old Black PwC accountant, was shot dead by a police officer who accidentally walked into his apartment thinking it was her own in 2018. Settlement: None

Criminal charges: In 2019, Amber Guyger, the officer, was found guilty of murder and sentenced https://in.reuters.com/article/instant-article/idUSKBN1WH1ZR#:~:text=U.S.%20News&text=AUSTIN%2C%20Texas%20(Reuters)%20-,as%20he%20ate%20ice%20cream to 10 years. BREONNA TAYLOR, a Black, 26-year-old emergency room technician, was killed on March 13, 2020, by Louisville, Kentucky police executing a no-knock search warrant who burst into her home with a battering ram.

Taylor's boyfriend fired his gun at the intruders who returned fire, killing Taylor. Settlement: Louisville paid $12 million https://www.reuters.com/article/us-global-race-usa-louisville/louisville-to-announce-settlement-in-breonna-taylor-shooting-courier-journal-idUSKBN26621G to Taylor's family and agreed to police department reforms to settle a wrongful death suit.

Criminal charges: One officer was terminated https://twitter.com/LMPD/status/1275559612410888193/photo/1 in June, and two others were placed on administrative assignment, a grand jury is deliberating. GEORGE FLOYD, a 46-year-old Black man who was reported for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill, died on May 25, 2020, while handcuffed after Minneapolis police kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Settlement: A wrongful death suit filed against Minneapolis and four police officers is pending. Criminal charges: One officer is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Three others have been charged with aiding and abetting.

RAYSHARD BROOKS, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot twice in the back on June 12, 2020, as he ran from Atlanta police and fired a Taser at one officer, a non-deadly weapon he had seized from another officer to escape a drunk-driving arrest. Settlement: No lawsuit had been filed against Atlanta police as of Aug. 5.

Criminal charges: One Atlanta police officer was fired and charged with murder. A second was placed on administrative duty and charged with aggravated assault. The city's police chief resigned.