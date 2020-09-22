Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held with 21 kg of ganja worth Rs 4.20 lakh in Mumbai

Mumbai Police's Bandra Unit has apprehended a man and seized 21 kg of ganja worth Rs 4,20,000 from his possession in Powai area of Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:36 IST
Man held with 21 kg of ganja worth Rs 4.20 lakh in Mumbai
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Police's Bandra Unit has apprehended a man and seized 21 kg of ganja worth Rs 4,20,000 from his possession in Powai area of Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the accused identified as Chandali Bashir Ahmad Ansari (45) resident of Pune, was arrested on September 21.

A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act 1985 against him. "Today while performing patrolling as per instructions given by Senior Officers regarding searching of drug peddlers in the jurisdiction of Bandra Unit, Police Sub-Inspector Pawale and team apprehended a suspect person near Shankar temple bus stop, Near Jal Abhiyanta Office gate, Sakivihar Road, Powai, Mumbai who was carrying 21 kg ganja in a nylon bag in his hand," the police said.

"A case under section 8 (C) r /w 20 (C) NDPS Act 1985 has been registered against him," added police. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron says ready to talk with Turkey, but respect needed

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he was ready for dialogue with Turkey, but it needed to respect the European unions sovereignty, international law and clarify its actions in places like Libya and Syria.We Europeans are read...

Zimbabwe to gradually re-open schools from Oct 26

Zimbabwe will gradually re-open primary and secondary schools from Oct. 26 for all pupils, ending a break of seven months that was precipitated by the coronavirus outbreak, the information minister said on Tuesday. The government had earlie...

China will never seek expansion, has no intention to fight either 'Cold War' or 'hot war': Xi

China will never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday and said Beijing has no intention to fight either a Cold War or a hot war with any country. Xi also said that China will continue to nar...

Global economy to contract 4.3 pc in 2020; output worth USD 6 trn to be wiped out: UNCTAD report

The global economy is expected to contract by 4.3 per cent this year, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which will wipe out global output worth over USD 6 trillion, a UN report said on Tuesday. Output in India is expected to shrink b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020