Man held with 21 kg of ganja worth Rs 4.20 lakh in Mumbai

Mumbai Police's Bandra Unit has apprehended a man and seized 21 kg of ganja worth Rs 4,20,000 from his possession in Powai area of Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the accused identified as Chandali Bashir Ahmad Ansari (45) resident of Pune, was arrested on September 21.

A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act 1985 against him. "Today while performing patrolling as per instructions given by Senior Officers regarding searching of drug peddlers in the jurisdiction of Bandra Unit, Police Sub-Inspector Pawale and team apprehended a suspect person near Shankar temple bus stop, Near Jal Abhiyanta Office gate, Sakivihar Road, Powai, Mumbai who was carrying 21 kg ganja in a nylon bag in his hand," the police said.

"A case under section 8 (C) r /w 20 (C) NDPS Act 1985 has been registered against him," added police. (ANI)