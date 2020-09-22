CSK vs RR scoreboard

CSK vs RR scoreboardPTI | Sharjah | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:46 IST
Chennai Super Kings Innings: Murali Vijay c Curran b Gopal 21 Shane Watson b Tewatia 33 Faf du Plessis c Samson b Archer 72 Sam Curran st Samson b Tewatia 17 Ruturaj Gaikwad st Samson b Tewatia 0 Kedar Jadhav c Samson b Curran 22 Mahendra Singh Dhoni not out 29 Ravindra Jadeja not out 1 Extras: (LB-1, NB-1, W-3) 5 Total: (for 6 wickets in 20 overs) 200 Fall of wickets: 1-56, 2-58, 3-77, 4-77, 5-114, 6-179 Bowling: Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-44-0, Jofra Archer 4-0-26-1, Shreyas Gopal 4-0-38-1, Tom Curran 4-0-54-1, Rahul Tewatia 4-0-37-3.
