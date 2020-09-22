UP: Man arrested for 'offensive' WhatsApp post on PM Modi

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur on Tuesday for allegedly positing a video on WhatsApp that was deemed "offensive" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said. The accused, in his 20s, had allegedly posted a video on a Whatsapp group on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Modi, and made "offensive and insulting" remarks against him, following which the matter was reported to the local police, they said.

"The FIR was lodged on Sunday at the Katra police station on Sunday night. Accused Sonu Khan was held around 12 pm on Tuesday from his residence over the matter," the Mirzapur police said in a statement. The police said they have also seized the mobile phone that Khan used for posting the video on WhatsApp.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (statement conducing public mischief), they said. The accused has also been booked under the Section 66 (computer-related offences) of the Information Technology (IT) Act and further proceedings are underway, police added.