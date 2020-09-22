UP: Man arrested for 'offensive' WhatsApp post on PM Modi
The accused, in his 20s, had allegedly posted a video on a Whatsapp group on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Modi, and made "offensive and insulting" remarks against him, following which the matter was reported to the local police, they said. "The FIR was lodged on Sunday at the Katra police station on Sunday night.PTI | Mirzapur | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:48 IST
A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur on Tuesday for allegedly positing a video on WhatsApp that was deemed "offensive" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said. The accused, in his 20s, had allegedly posted a video on a Whatsapp group on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Modi, and made "offensive and insulting" remarks against him, following which the matter was reported to the local police, they said.
"The FIR was lodged on Sunday at the Katra police station on Sunday night. Accused Sonu Khan was held around 12 pm on Tuesday from his residence over the matter," the Mirzapur police said in a statement. The police said they have also seized the mobile phone that Khan used for posting the video on WhatsApp.
The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (statement conducing public mischief), they said. The accused has also been booked under the Section 66 (computer-related offences) of the Information Technology (IT) Act and further proceedings are underway, police added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Uttar Pradesh
- Mirzapur
ALSO READ
Use earthen pitchers instead of single-use plastic bottles for drinking water: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 'Svanidhi Samvaad' with street vendors from Madhya Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Rs 20,050 crore-Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).
India putting up well-planned fight against COVID-19 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership: Amit Shah
Narendra Modi govt has shown the world how to fight COVID-19: BJP chief J P Nadda at party's Bengal unit meeting. PTI PNT ACD SK SK
PM Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to Shinzo Abe for his personal commitment in greatly strengthening Indo-Japan ties: MEA.