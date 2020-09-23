Egypt's Sisi committed to ridding Libya of militia, regional interference

Egypt's Sisi committed to ridding Libya of militia, regional interferenceReuters | Cairo | Updated: 23-09-2020 01:46 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 01:39 IST
Egypt is committed to helping Libyans "rid their country of armed militias and terrorist organizations, and put an end to the blatant interference of some regional parties," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.
Libya descended into chaos after the NATO-backed overthrow of leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Since 2014, it has been split, with an internationally recognized government controlling the capital, Tripoli, and the northwest, while military leader Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi rules the east.
Haftar is supported by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia, while the government is backed by Turkey.
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix delays 'Cuties' film launch in Turkey; Oscar-winning Czech director Jiri Menzel dies at age 82 and more
Russia completes early trials of second potential COVID-19 vaccine - Ifax
Lavrov: Russia ready to help ease Turkey-Greece tension
Russia records 5,099 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Russia has to regain global oil market share once demand heals, Novak says