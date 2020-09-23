Left Menu
J-K DGP visits Srinagar Police Component; lauds personnel for handling recent operations

Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday visited the Police Component Srinagar, where he interacted with the jawans and lauded them and the officers in handling difficult situations during the recent operations at Panth Chowk and Batmaloo areas.

Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh visited visited the Police Component Srinagar on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday visited the Police Component Srinagar, where he interacted with the jawans and lauded them and the officers in handling difficult situations during the recent operations at Panth Chowk and Batmaloo areas. The DGP held an officers' meeting and distributed the cash rewards and certificates of appreciation for commendable work done by the officers and personnel of the component, according to a statement.

Singh was accompanied by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and DIG South Kashmir Range Atul Goel. He was received by SSP Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughul and SP Police Component Srinagar Tahir Ashraf Bhatti. Speaking to the officers in the meeting, the DGP appreciated the officers and jawans for successfully accomplishing encounters and neutralising terrorists while taking due precautions, the statement said.

The DGP said that it was very unfortunate that a civilian lady got injured in the cross-firing during the Batmaloo encounter and later succumbing to her injuries. He said in most of the operations, police and security forces are displaying their discipline and professionalism in handling such situations. Singh said the efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police can be judged by the fact that the families were called to persuade the terrorists to surrender during the encounter at Panth Chowk, the statement said.

He asked the officers to be more alert as the terrorists and their handlers in Pakistan have plans to stir and step up violence and acts of terror in Jammu and Kashmir to take out their desperation to recent losses to terrorist cadres, it added. While interacting with the jawans, the DGP complimented their bravery and valour. He advised them to take care of their health and fitness. He also interacted with the personnel of different sections of the component and appreciated their efforts and support provided to the personnel on ground.

SP operation Tahir Ashraf Bhatti briefed the DGP on the working of the police component and of the security measures being taken during an encounter, according to the statement. (ANI)

