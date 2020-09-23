Left Menu
NGT suggests demarcating boundary of Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary in UP

The National Green Tribunal has suggested that the boundary of the Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh should be appropriately demarcated and if there are illegal constructions inside the sanctuary, they should be removed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 12:10 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal has suggested that the boundary of the Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh should be appropriately demarcated and if there are illegal constructions inside the sanctuary, they should be removed. The suggestion came after hearing a plea filed by Umashankar Patwa, who has raised a question for consideration whether the Hindustan Institute of Technology and Management, Agra, and the Anand Engineering College, Agra are within the sanctuary.

A bench of the NGT, headed by its chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel, noted that the constructions in question are said to be after the 1991 notification. "Thus, either it should be clearly declared that the area is part of the wildlife sanctuary and in such case, all constructions in the said area should be removed or the boundary of the wildlife sanctuary itself should be appropriately demarcated and laid down," the bench said in its September 18 order.

The tribunal directed that these processes should be done by a joint Committee of Chief Wildlife Warden, Uttar Pradesh, nominees of National Board for Wildlife and Forest Division of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The nodal agency will be the nominee of the National Board for Wildlife for coordination and compliance. The bench said that the first meeting of the Committee may be held (either physical or virtual) within one month and the Uttar Pradesh government may provide all necessary assistance to the Committee to execute its work.

It also asked the Committee to file a report and listed the matter for February 10, 2021. The tribunal was assisted by the Advisor, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, who submitted that there is a discrepancy which needs to be resolved by the State government with the assistance of the concerned central authorities.

The plea had said if it is within the sanctuary, restrictions under Section 27 will apply and the setting up of the said colleges itself may be questionable. (ANI)

