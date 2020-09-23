Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beyond the pale for Zaghari-Ratcliffe to return to detention, UK says

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it would be beyond the pale for Iranian-British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to be returned to detention in Iran at this time. "Frankly that is separate from the clear and immediate obligation on the right to not to detain British nationals. "It will be beyond the pale, for her to be returned to detention at this time." Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-09-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 12:10 IST
Beyond the pale for Zaghari-Ratcliffe to return to detention, UK says
Representative image

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it would be beyond the pale for Iranian-British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to be returned to detention in Iran at this time. He added that Britain was still enagaged in a process of paying back a debt it owns to Iran but that this was "not linked but in parallel" to the legal case.

"There's been a process that has been ongoing," he told Sky News about the debt dating back to 1979. "It's not linked but it's in parallel, where we've been saying look we recognise this debt and we'll look at how we can resolve it as best we can. "Frankly that is separate from the clear and immediate obligation on the right to not to detain British nationals.

"It will be beyond the pale, for her to be returned to detention at this time." Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Six Pakistani banks named in FinCEN leak: Report

As many as six Pakistani banks have been identified for suspicious transactions for close to USD 2.5 million, in a probe that looks into the role that global banks play in money laundering. Pakistan Today reported that information revealed ...

Germany plans stricter measures to reach renewables targets

Germany is planning stricter controls to ensure it reaches targets in its expansion of renewable energy sources, according to the most recent draft to be discussed by the government on Wednesday. The latest version of the law, which is stil...

ANALYSIS-China investors bet on volatility as U.S. presidential election heats up

Investors in China are betting on a bumpy ride until the end of the U.S. presidential election and seeking to protect their assets from a long chill in Sino-U.S. ties. Global equity fund managers are shifting out of New York-listed shares i...

Batting at number 7 is not leading from front: Gambhir lashes out at Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni did not lead from the front by dropping himself down the batting order during a mammoth chase, opined former India batsman Gautam Gambhir, tearing into CSK captains decision to bat at number seven against Rajasthan Roy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020