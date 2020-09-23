Andhra CM meets Jal Shakti Minister, urges release of funds for Polavaram project
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday and reportedly requested for a faster disbursal of funds for the completion of Polavaram project.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 12:24 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday and reportedly requested for a faster disbursal of funds for the completion of Polavaram project. Discussion was, reportedly, also held on other projects pertaining to Krishna river between the two leaders today.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 15 had said that the Central government is working to release the funds related to Polavaram project to Andhra Pradesh at the earliest. Responding to the issue during zero hour in Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman had said that a discussion is on with the State Finance Minister and she is also in touch with the Union Ministry for clearing the outstanding amount.
Sitharaman further stated that the Central Government has received the CAG audit report pertaining to the project. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Banks are going to be catalyst for economic revival: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils Doorstep Banking Services
BJP seeks Saugata Roy's apology over his personal comments at Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha
Supriya Sule compliments Nirmala Sitharaman, says Finance Ministry outperforms all other departments
Nirmala Sitharaman moves bill in Rajya Sabha to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code