Rajasthan: 2 held for possession of narcotics worth Rs 3.3 cr

The south division of the Rajasthan Police on Wednesday arrested two individuals allegedly in possession of Rs 3.30 crore worth of narcotic substances, the police informed.

A total of 1.280 kilograms of brown sugar, 475 grams of opium, 25 LSD strips, and 32 grams of foil rolls were allegedly seized from the two, along with three mobile phones, three motorcycles, and three weighing machines.

The two accused, Raju Ram and Sunil Kumar, both hail from Rajasthan.