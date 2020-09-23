Militants open fire on vehicle carrying security personnel in J-K's Pulwama, no casualties
Militants opened fire on a vehicle carrying security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said. There were no casualties in the incident, they said. The militants opened fire on the security forces' vehicle at Chatpora in Pulwama around noon, a police official said.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:07 IST
Militants opened fire on a vehicle carrying security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said. There were no casualties in the incident, they said.
The militants opened fire on the security forces' vehicle at Chatpora in Pulwama around noon, a police official said. They fled from the spot after the firing, the official said.