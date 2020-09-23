Left Menu
Missing BHU student: Allahabad HC adjourns hearing till Oct 12

Shiv Kumar Trivedi, a BSc second-year student of Banaras Hindu University, is missing since February 12 after he was "picked" by police from the university, according to a letter written by lawyer Saurabh Tiwari to the HC chief justice. The officer then asked for some time so that further efforts could be made to trace the missing students on which the court adjourned the hearing.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:24 IST
The Allahabad High Court adjourned the hearing into a PIL on the disappearance of a BHU student till October 12 as police sought more time to locate him. Shiv Kumar Trivedi, a BSc second-year student of Banaras Hindu University, is missing since February 12 after he was "picked" by police from the university, according to a letter written by lawyer Saurabh Tiwari to the HC chief justice. Later, the letter was turned into a public interest litigation.

The lawyer alleged that the student was picked by police from the university's amphitheatre on February 12 after his fellow student called the integrated emergency response service 112. Police was informed that Trivedi was either unconscious or standing in an unusual way, the PIL said. The Bench comprising Justice Pritinker Diwaker and Justice S C Sharma on Tuesday adjourned the hearing after Varanasi SSP Amit Pathak told it that a special team has been constituted to trace the missing student. "Police are sincerely making efforts to get the whereabouts of the missing person. Suitable departmental action has also been taken against erring officers," said Pathak. The officer then asked for some time so that further efforts could be made to trace the missing students on which the court adjourned the hearing. Earlier, an additional government advocate had filed an affidavit in the court, stating that the student had ran away from police station on February 13. No details in relation to him are available since then. However later, an apparently mentally challenged person was brought by police, suspecting that he may be Trivedi. On the basis of the affidavit, the court summoned the SSP while observing that instead of placing on record all details, police have filed a vague affidavit.

