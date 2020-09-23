Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar envoy calls on Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Myanmar's Ambassador to India Moe Kyaw Aung on Wednesday called on Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and discussed ways to boost ties. Look forward to further advancing our Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar tweeted..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:03 IST
Myanmar envoy calls on Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Myanmar's Ambassador to India Moe Kyaw Aung on Wednesday called on Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and discussed ways to boost ties. In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said they discussed ways to further cooperation in energy, trade and investment, connectivity and border infrastructure, agriculture, health, development partnership and person-to-person ties.

"H.E. Moe Kyaw Aung Ambassador of Myanmar called on FS @harshvshringla today and discussed ways to further cooperation in energy, trade & investment, connectivity & border infrastructure, agriculture, health, dev partnership and P2P ties," Shringla tweeted. Meanwhile, in a tweet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wished the people of Saudi Arabia on their National Day.

"Warmest greetings to FM HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan and the Government and people of Saudi Arabia on their National Day. Our expanding cooperation across so many sectors reflects the intrinsic strength of our ties. Look forward to further advancing our Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Saudi King Salman targets Iran during debut at United Nations

Saudi Arabias King Salman bin Abdulaziz took aim at Iran during his debut on Wednesday at the annual United Nations meeting of world leaders, calling for a comprehensive solution to contain Riyadhs regional rival and stop it from getting we...

Ghaziabad civic body to demolish 11 illegal houses on govt land

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation will bulldoze 11 more houses that were illegally constructed on government land in Shanti Nagar colony. On Saturday, boundary walls of 20 houses were demolished, while three houses were razed. The houses ...

U'khand: 6 of 8 undertrials who escaped from prison rearrested

Six of the eight undertrials who had escaped from a temporary prison at Roshanabad in Uttarakhands Haridwar district on Tuesday have been rearrested, police said. Four of them were nabbed late on Tuesday night, while two others were held fr...

Police constable held for impersonating as PA to Pb CM

A Punjab police constable was arrested for allegedly duping several persons by impersonating as PA to the Chief Minister. He was using the Truecaller app to falsely project himself also as a senior officer with various designations, accordi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020