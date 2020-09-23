Myanmar envoy calls on Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:03 IST
Myanmar's Ambassador to India Moe Kyaw Aung on Wednesday called on Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and discussed ways to boost ties. In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said they discussed ways to further cooperation in energy, trade and investment, connectivity and border infrastructure, agriculture, health, development partnership and person-to-person ties.
"H.E. Moe Kyaw Aung Ambassador of Myanmar called on FS @harshvshringla today and discussed ways to further cooperation in energy, trade & investment, connectivity & border infrastructure, agriculture, health, dev partnership and P2P ties," Shringla tweeted. Meanwhile, in a tweet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wished the people of Saudi Arabia on their National Day.
"Warmest greetings to FM HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan and the Government and people of Saudi Arabia on their National Day. Our expanding cooperation across so many sectors reflects the intrinsic strength of our ties. Look forward to further advancing our Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.
