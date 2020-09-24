Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks CBI reply on life convict’s appeal in Muzaffarpur shelter home case

The CBI has opposed Thakur’s plea for suspension of fine amount saying no prejudice will be caused to himby imposition of fine as he has been convicted on multiple counts of aggravated penetrative sexual assault, conspiracy, abetment and sentenced to life imprisonment. The high court had earlier issued notice to the CBI on the appeals seeking to set aside trial court’s January 20 judgment convicting him in the case and February 11 sentencing order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 13:06 IST
HC seeks CBI reply on life convict’s appeal in Muzaffarpur shelter home case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought CBI's reply on a plea by a convict, a member of the Child Welfare Committee, challenging his life imprisonment in the sexual assault case of several girls in a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar issued notice to the CBI on the appeal filed by Vikas Kumar.

The court listed it for hearing on October 1, along with appeals of other convicts -- Brajesh Thakur and Dilip Kumar Verma, both sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of life by the trial court in the case. Verma and Thakur, who once unsuccessfully contested assembly polls on Bihar People's Party (BPP) ticket, have appealed against the trial court verdict sentencing them to life imprisonment in the case.

Thakur, represented through advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey, has also sought suspension of Rs 32.20 lakh fine imposed on him. The CBI has opposed Thakur's plea for suspension of the fine amount saying no prejudice will be caused to him by the imposition of fine as he has been convicted on multiple counts of aggravated penetrative sexual assault, conspiracy, abetment and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The high court had earlier issued notice to the CBI on the appeals seeking to set aside the trial court's January 20 judgment convicting him in the case and February 11 sentencing order. A trial court here had sentenced Thakur to "rigorous imprisonment till the remainder of his life" and imposed a hefty fine of Rs 32.20 lakh on him, saying he was the "kingpin" of a "meticulously planned" conspiracy and "displayed extreme perversity".

The trial court on January 20, had convicted Thakur of several offenses including aggravated penetrative sexual assault under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and offenses of rape and gang rape under the Indian Penal code (IPC). Besides Brajesh Thakur, Dilip Verma, and Vikas Kumar, it had sentenced a Child protection officer of District Child Protection Unit Ravi Roshan, Guddu Vijay, Kumar Tiwari, Guddu Patel, Kishan Kumar, and Ramanuj Thakur to imprisonment for the remainder of life in the case.

It had also sent three women -- Minu Devi, Kiran Kumari, and Shaista Praveen -- to jail for life for abetment to rape. The trial court had sentenced Rama Shankar, Ashwani, Manju Devi, Chanda Devi, Neha Kumari, and Hema Masih to 10 years in prison, and Indu Kumari to three years jail term.

It had imposed varying fines on the convicts. It had also granted a compensation of Rs 5.50 lakh to three of the rape victims; Rs 6 lakh to one of the victims, Rs 9 lakh to another victim, Rs 40,000 each to two of the victims, and Rs 25,000 to another victim.

Former Bihar Social Welfare Minister and the then JD(U) leader Manju Verma had also faced flak when allegations surfaced that her husband had links with Brajesh Thakur. She resigned from her post on August 8, 2018. The case was transferred on February 7, 2019, from a local court in Muzaffarpur in Bihar to a POCSO court at Saket district court complex in Delhi on the Supreme Court's directions.

The matter had come to light on May 26, 2018, after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences submitted a report to the Bihar government highlighting the alleged sexual abuse of girls in the shelter home for the first time.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Luis Suarez leaves Barcelona, joins Atletico Madrid

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has left Barcelona to link up with Atletico Madrid, the Catalan side has confirmed. The two Spanish sides came to terms on a deal for the Uruguayan star and Atletico Madrid will be playing six million euros to ...

SC refuses to entertain bail plea by activist Sudha Bharadwaj in Elgar case

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking bail to lawyer and activist Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case being probed by the National Investigation Agency NIA. A bench comprising Justi...

Israel tightens second lockdown as virus cases soar

Israel on Thursday moved to further tighten its second countrywide lockdown as coronavirus cases continued to soar. The Cabinet voted to close all nonessential businesses, including open-air markets. Prayers and political demonstrations wou...

Oxygen levels, pulse rate, BP under control, being attended by expert doctors: Sahasrabuddhe

BJP national vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who had been admitted to AIIMS after testing positive for COVID-19, said his oxygen levels, pulse rate, and BP are under control and he is being attended by expert doctors. Countless friends ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020