Union Minister Jitendra Singh condoles demise of nuclear scientist Sekhar Basu

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Dr Sekhar Basu, former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, who passed away after battling COVID-19.

"Pained to share the sad news of the demise of Dr Shekhar Basu, former Chairman Atomic Energy Commission & Secretary, who was suffering from COVID with Comorbidity and was admitted in a Kolkata Hospital. Dr Basu & I had worked closely together during the first term of Modi Govt," Singh said in a tweet.

Dr Basu died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. He was 68. (ANI)