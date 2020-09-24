Last rites of martyred CRPF officer in Nagpur on Friday
Nagpur, Sept 24 (PTI)The last rites of CRPF officer Naresh Badoley who was killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir will be held in Nagpur, his hometown, with full state honours on Friday morning, an official release said. His mortal remains will arrive here from Srinagar around 10.15 on Thursday night and will be taken to his residence in Vaisali Nagar in Hingna area, said the release by the district information officer.
Assistant sub-inspector Badoley, who belonged to the 117th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, was shot by militants in Budgam district on Thursday. He died at an Army hospital during treatment. Badoley is survived by wife and two daughters.
