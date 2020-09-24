Adityanath directs officials to connect medical institutions through virtual ICUs

Left Menu
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday instructed officials to connect medical institutions through virtual ICUs as adopting this technology-based system would enable the treatment of more seriously ill patients by qualified and experienced physicians.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday instructed officials to connect medical institutions through virtual ICUs as adopting this technology-based system would enable the treatment of more seriously ill patients by qualified and experienced physicians. He also instructed to keep ventilators/HFNC (high flow nasal cannula) operational in all districts.

The Chief Minister was reviewing the unlock system at a high-level meeting convened at Lok Bhawan here today. "In districts where average 100 or more COVID-19 cases have been recorded every day during the last one week, an effective strategy should be adopted to control infection in such districts," Adityanath said. He said that the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary - Home, Additional Chief Secretary - Health, Additional Chief Secretary - Medical Education, including medical experts should be finalised after intensive consultation by medical experts.

Nodal officers should be nominated in these districts. Each nodal officer will be accompanied by a special secretary-level officer. The CM instructed that an effective ban on the spread of coronavirus should be done by doing maximum contact tracing.

"Special attention should be paid to medical testing targeting high-risk groups. One-third of a daily test of COVID-19 is done by RTPCR and the remaining tests should be done through rapid antigen test," he said. He has also directed to increase the number of beds in L-2 and L-3 COVID-19 hospitals.

The Uttar Pradesh CM said that enforcement proceedings in relation to social distancing and the use of masks should be conducted with full activeness. "Microcontent zones should be established as required. It should be ensured that the public address system remains fully active and through these people should be made aware of the safety of COVID-19 and traffic safety," he added.

The Chief Minister said that adequate and smooth arrangements should be maintained for treatment related to coronavirus, testing kits, and materials used in defense such as masks, gloves, PPE kits, and sanitizers etc. Assessing the situation by the Health Department, all arrangements should be made in time to suit the needs of the coming time, the CM stated.

"Keeping in mind the upcoming festivals, people should be specially made aware of protecting themselves from COVID-19. Festivals should be celebrated at home," said CM Yogi. The Chief Minister has instructed to regularly review the progress of the Smart City Scheme and Amrit Scheme.

"Action should be taken in a planned manner to get the full benefit of the special economic package announced by the Prime Minister," he added. (ANI)

