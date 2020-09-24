Left Menu
Development News Edition

DJB to employ only one vendor for all works in each zone for 10 years

The vendors will be be awarded contracts for 10 years, officials said. "Earlier, the DJB would float separate tenders for different works in an area, which would be carried out by different vendors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 22:29 IST
DJB to employ only one vendor for all works in each zone for 10 years
Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

The Delhi Jal Board on Thursday said it will divide the city into "seven or eight" zones and place each zone under one vendor for operation, maintenance and management of its water supply and sewer networks to bring efficiency and fix accountability. The vendors will be awarded contracts for 10 years, officials said.

"Earlier, the DJB would float separate tenders for different works in an area, which would be carried out by different vendors. Now, only one agency will carry out all the works in a particular area for a period of 10 years," an official said. "After extensive discussions and deliberations at various levels to improve the services and bring efficient management in the water supply and sewerage system it was decided to award the contracts to private operators in various zones of Delhi on the lines of 'One Zone-One Operator'," read a DJB statement. The policy was approved at a DJB meeting chaired by Water Minister Satyendar Jain.

A consultancy firm will be employed to help demarcate the zones, officials said, adding that the city will be divided into seven to eight zones, excluding Malviya Nagar, Mehrauli-Vasant Vihar and Najafgarh-Nangloi. The DJB manages about 14,500 km of water lines and 9,000 km of sewer lines.

It said only online applications will be accepted for new water and sewer connections and those who cannot apply online can call the "Mobile Sahayak" on 1076 for doorstep delivery of public services. A proposal to install 200 tube wells in the floodplains of Palla was also approved during the meeting to meet the additional demand for water in the summer season.

Around 65 million gallons water a day can be extracted from the floodplain region against the existing provision for 32-35 MGD.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Pak announces Nov 15 as poll date for Gilgit-Baltistan assembly; India reacts sharply

Pakistan has announced that the once-postponed election for the legislative assembly of Gilgit-Baltistan will be held on November 15, amidst Indias strong objection to Islamabads move to alter the status of the militarily-occupied region. P...

U.S. broadcasting chief defies congressional subpoena, skips hearing

President Donald Trumps appointee as head of U.S. government broadcasting operations failed to appear at a House of Representatives hearing on Thursday, defying a committee subpoena amid concern over editorial independence at the agency. A ...

Ghaziabad: 4 cops suspended after man dies by 'suicide' in custody

Four policemen, including an SHO, were suspended on Thursday after a man allegedly hanged himself in a police stations lockup in Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad district, officials said. Station House Officer, Vijay Nagar, Devendra Singh Bisht, He...

Tennis-Nadal faces tough path to French final, Wawrinka takes on Murray in round one

Rafael Nadal, who is seeking a record-extending 13th French Open title and a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam singles crown, was handed a relatively tough path to this years final at Roland Garros when the draw was made on Thursday. The Spa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020