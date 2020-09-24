Left Menu
Development News Edition

International community must unite, or be crushed by chaos, warns UN chief

The UN Secretary-General on Thursday made an unequivocal case for strengthening multilateralism and building trust among the countries of the world in the face of the devastating coronavirus pandemic, which has exposed gaps on multiple fronts.

UN News | Updated: 24-09-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 23:35 IST
International community must unite, or be crushed by chaos, warns UN chief

The dangerous mix of high geo-political tensions and complex threats to peace, now complicated by COVID-19, demands innovative thinking on global governance and multilateralism, said António Guterres, briefing the Security Council via video link.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a clear test of international cooperation, “a test we have essentially failed,” he added.

“It has killed nearly one million people around the world, infected over 30 million, and remains largely out of control. This was the result of a lack of global preparedness, cooperation, unity and solidarity.”

Need for networks

With the 15 Council members, also joining remotely, Mr. Guterres called for “networked multilateralism” based on strong links and cooperation between global and regional organizations, international financial institutions, and other global alliances and bodies.

The need is all the more pressing with worsening impact of the pandemic. “We have no choice ... Either we come together in global institutions that are fit for purpose, or we will be crushed by divisiveness and chaos”, said the Secretary-General.

Convened by Niger, in its capacity as the President of the Council for the month of September, the summit-level event discussed reforms to global governance in the context of peace and security, against the backdrop of the pandemic. The meeting was chaired by Mahamadou Issoufou, President of the Republic of the Niger.

More effective government

Alongside the responsibility of the UN to improve the effectiveness of global governance, Member States also have an equally important role in forging collective action to common challenges.

Conflict, human rights abuses, humanitarian crises, and stalled progress on development, reinforce each other and are interlinked, while global response is more and more fragmented, Mr. Guterres warned.

Emulate AU-UN partnership model

The Secretary-General highlighted the partnership between the African Union (AU) and UN as a model to be emulated in relationships with other regional organizations, recalling the African Union-United Nations framework on peace and security on the continent.

He called on the Security Council to deepen engagement by creating strong, formalized links and regular communications with the AU’s Peace and Security Council.

Doing so would enable the effective division of labour, allowing for AU peace enforcement and counter-terrorism operations, backed by Security Council mandates, with predictable funding, guaranteed by assessed contributions.

“That is the only way we will build the coalition we need to beat terrorism on the African continent and fulfil the African Union’s flagship initiative to Silence the Guns,” he said.

AU Commission urges Security-Council to act on its responsibility

Also briefing the Security Council, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, voiced concerns over the response, thus far, to the pandemic.

Against the backdrop of COVID impacts – disrupted economies and industries, shuttered schools, hundreds of millions left vulnerable, and international diplomacy thrown severely off track – peace processes have become moribund and conflicts entrenched, he said.

Operations of several peacekeeping missions in Africa have also been hit, with troops unable to deploy to the field. Armed groups and violent elements are exploiting the situation for their vested interests, pushing their tactical advantage and intensify criminal activities.

The Sahel region, Lake Chad basin, Somalia and northern Mozambique provide stark illustrations, said Mr. Mahamat.

Adapting global institutions and tools, to better respond to such threats, which do not respect borders, “is an urgent and pressing task”, he underscored, calling on the Security Council to exercise the responsibilities has been given under the UN Charter.

“The pandemic has made it abundantly and painfully clear that humankind is one indivisible family ... we need to show our determination and to pull together our intelligence and response to ensure a renaissance of multilateralism, build stands on our common values,” urged the AU Commission head.

“The people of the world are hungry for effective global governance that can really deliver for them”, he said.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Powerful Vatican Cardinal Becciu resigns amid scandal

The powerful head of the Vaticans saint-making office, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, resigned on Thursday from the post and renounced his rights as a cardinal amid a financial scandal that has reportedly implicated him indirectly. The Vatican pro...

National Medical Commission to come into force from Sep 25; BoG MCI to be dissolved

The National Medical Commission NMC, in place of the Medical Council of India MCI, for development and regulation of all aspects of medical education and profession, has been constituted and will come into existence from Friday, a gazette n...

Facebook suspends fake Russian accounts, warns of US election hack-and-leak threat

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it had dismantled three networks of fake accounts which could be used by Russias intelligence services to leak hacked documents as part of efforts to disrupt the upcoming U.S. election. The company said the acc...

U.S. to provide additional $720 million for Syria crisis response

The United States said on Thursday it would provide more than 720 million in humanitarian assistance for the response to the crisis in Syria. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun made the announcement at an event on the sidelines of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020