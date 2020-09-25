Liquor worth Rs 15 lakh seized in Jharkhand
Police seized liquor worth around Rs 15 lakh from a warehouse in Palamu district of Jharkhand on Thursday and arrested three people, an official said here. During a raid at the warehouse in Bhagat Tendua area, police seized over 1,200 cartons of liquor, "which were to be sent to Bihar ahead of the assembly elections" in that state next month, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Chhattarpur, Shambhu Kumar Singh told PTI.
He said police also found rice sacks belonging to Food Corporation of India stored illegally in the godown, and officials concerned have been intimated about it. Singh said a private vehicle has also been impounded, and search is underway to trace the owner of the warehouse.
