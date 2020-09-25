Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyprus committed to resuming peace talks

President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus stands ready to resume talks on the reunification of the island nation, the UN General Assembly heard on Thursday.

UN News | Updated: 25-09-2020 01:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 01:47 IST
Cyprus committed to resuming peace talks

Cyprus has been divided for more than four decades, and leaders from its Greek and Turkish communities last met three years ago at a UN-facilitated conference in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Discussions in the alpine village centred around six main issues, including security and guarantees, new territorial boundaries, and power-sharing. Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom served as guarantors, with the European Union as an observer. The talks stalled after a week.

“Unfortunately, despite our positive engagement and the submission of credible and realistic written proposals, the negotiations were unsuccessful due to Turkey’s inflexible stance and insistence on maintaining the anachronistic Treaty of Guarantee and the right of intervention, as well as a permanent presence of troops,” said Mr. Anastasiades, whose pre-recorded speech was broadcast in the General Assembly Hall.

“Ever since, and despite our disappointment, we have repeatedly conveyed our commitment to immediately resume direct talks for a settlement of the Cyprus problem from where we left off at Crans-Montana.”

A return to negotiations

The President has welcomed the UN Secretary-General’s efforts towards resuming the negotiation process.

UN chief António Guterres met with Mr. Anastasiades, the Greek Cypriot leader, and his Turkish Cypriot counterpart, Mustafa Akıncı, in Berlin last November.

The Secretary-General later issued a statement outlining his commitment to exploring the possibility of convening an informal UN meeting with the two leaders and the three guarantors “at an appropriate stage”, adding “It is acknowledged that this time must be different.”

Mr. Anastasiades underlined his commitment to resuming the peace process “in line with the relevant joint understanding reached with the UN Secretary-General” in November 2019

“I expected, following the recent statement of the Secretary-General of his intention to resume negotiations, that Turkey would response in a positive way,” he said.

“However, it is with deep regret that we were informed of the reaction of Turkey, through public statements of his (sic) Minister of Foreign Affairs who argued that their aspiration and aim is to establish or impose a two-state solution or a confederal system of Governance.”

UN in the COVID-19 era

The 75th session of the UN General Assembly is taking place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Anastasiades said the only way forward in the crisis is through global solidarity, which includes equitable sharing of any COVID-19 vaccine once it is developed.

As is the case with organizations worldwide, the pandemic has forced the UN to adapt its working methods to comply with physical distancing measures.

World leaders have pre-recorded their speeches for the annual debate, which are being broadcast on giant screens in the iconic General Assembly Hall.

Despite not being able to gather this year, participation by Heads of State and Government is at a record high, the UN reports.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to execute first Black man since resumption of federal death penalty

The U.S. government plans on Thursday to execute Christopher Vialva, a convicted murderer and the first Black man to face the federal death penalty since the punishment was resumed this summer after a 17-year hiatus. Vialva was 19 years old...

Facebook suspends fake Russian accounts, warns of US election hack-and-leak threat

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it had dismantled three networks of fake accounts which could be used by Russias intelligence services to leak hacked documents as part of efforts to disrupt the upcoming U.S. election. The company said the acc...

U.S. vaccine program chief backs stricter rules for emergency use of COVID-19 shot

The scientific head of the U.S. government program designed to speed development of COVID-19 vaccines said on Thursday he supports stricter rules to grant emergency use of new inoculations against the novel coronavirus. Speaking at a virtua...

U.S. senators, citing Uighurs, urge Netflix to drop planned Chinese sci-fi series

Five Republican U.S. senators have urged Netflix Inc to reconsider plans to adapt a Chinese science-fiction book trilogy into a TV series because they said the author has defended the Chinese governments treatment of Uighur Muslims.The Thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020