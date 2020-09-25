Left Menu
HC dismisses with Rs 50K cost PIL proposing project to solve waterlogging woes

It had also said that the "budget required for the execution of the project proposed by the petitioner is very less as compared to the benefits it will provide to the people of the country". The petitioner's counsel said that the project was not disclosed in the plea as Goyal apprehended infringement of his copyright/patent in the same..

25-09-2020
The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed with cost of Rs 50,000 a PIL proposing a project for a "permanent solution" to problems like waterlogging and flooding across the country, saying the plea lacks material particulars. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said the petition does not mention the project and was vague and therefore, cannot be entertained.

The plea by Trilok Goyal, a Delhi resident, had claimed that he has a plan/project for addressing the waterlogging and flooding problems across the country. In the petition, filed through advocate Puneet Garg, Goyal had sought a direction to the Centre to provide him with assistance to implement his project.

"The petitioner wants the support of the government departments so that the project can be executed smoothly since it is not feasible for the petitioner to carry out the project alone as it requires huge investment and management," the plea had said. It had also said that the "budget required for the execution of the project proposed by the petitioner is very less as compared to the benefits it will provide to the people of the country".

The petitioner's counsel said that the project was not disclosed in the plea as Goyal apprehended infringement of his copyright/patent in the same.

