Chopper scam: Court takes cognisance of charge sheet

Chopper scam: Court takes cognisance of charge sheetPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 13:19 IST
A Delhi Court Friday took cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed against British National Christian Michel James, Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena and others in the AgustaWestland chopper scam
Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued a summons for October 23 to Saxena, the then AgustaWestland International Director G Saponaro, also arrayed as an accused, and others
The court also issued a production warrant against Michel, who is lodged in Tihar central jail here in the case, directing the authorities to produce him on the next date of hearing.
- READ MORE ON:
- New Delhi
- Dubai
- AgustaWestland
- AgustaWestland International
- Tihar
ALSO READ
New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.
Indian expatriate wins USD 1 million in Dubai lucky draw
Air India plans to operate special flight from Basra to New Delhi on September 17
Dubai's Emirates NDB signs MoU with Israel's Bank Hapoalim
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu says he tested positive for COVID-19; currently in home isolation in New Delhi.