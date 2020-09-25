Chopper scam: Court takes cognisance of charge sheet

A Delhi Court Friday took cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed against British National Christian Michel James, Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena and others in the AgustaWestland chopper scam

Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued a summons for October 23 to Saxena, the then AgustaWestland International Director G Saponaro, also arrayed as an accused, and others

The court also issued a production warrant against Michel, who is lodged in Tihar central jail here in the case, directing the authorities to produce him on the next date of hearing.