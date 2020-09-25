Security forces defuse 4 landmines in Jharkhand
Security forces on Friday defused four landmines allegedly planted by Naxalites on a road in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said. The Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), weighing 12- 15 kg each, were laid on a road near Mansuria village in Manatu police station area, Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar, said.
"The landmines were laid to inflict casualties on the security forces. Investigation is on to find out which Naxalite outfit was behind it," the officer told PTI. Manatu area borders Chatra district and Bihar's Gaya, where Maoists have a strong presence, he added.
