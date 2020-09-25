Left Menu
IPL betting rackets busted in Kolkata, nine held, Rs 1.5 lakh in cash seized

The Kolkata Police on Friday busted major Indian Premier League (IPL) betting rackets in different parts of the city with the arrest of nine people and the seizure of Rs 1.5 lakh in cash.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 25-09-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 15:57 IST
IPL betting rackets busted in Kolkata, nine held, Rs 1.5 lakh in cash seized
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kolkata Police on Friday busted major Indian Premier League (IPL) betting rackets in different parts of the city with the arrest of nine people and the seizure of Rs 1.5 lakh in cash. As per the police, raids were carried out after information was received by the Anti-Rowdy Section (ARS) of the Kolkata Police.

"During the raids, a total of nine people were arrested and four cases have been registered under different police stations across the city," a statement said. As many as 17 mobile phones, 14 laptops, three television sets, and a car were seized along with the cash. (ANI)

