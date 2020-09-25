Left Menu
ED attaches Rana Kapoor's London flat in Yes Bank case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached a residential apartment in London belonging to Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor in connection with a money laundering case, officials said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 18:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached a residential apartment in London belonging to Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor in connection with a money laundering case, officials said on Friday. The economic offences watchdog attached the property worth Rs 127 crores in London, United Kingdom, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the Yes Bank scam case.

According to ED officials, the property was purchased by Kapoor in 2017 for 9.9 million pounds (Rs 93 crores) in the name of DOIT Creations Jersey Limited, wherein accused Kapoor is the beneficial owner. Kapoor was arrested by the investigative agency on March 7 in the matter.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate have already filed charge sheets against Kapoor and other accused persons in connection with the Yes Bank-DHFL scam and money laundering case being probed by the two probe agencies respectively. Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of India had suspended the board of directors at India's fourth-largest private bank and imposed the withdrawal limit on account holders till April 3 citing its poor financial health due to bad loans. (ANI)

