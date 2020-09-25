How long must we wait for a just solution, Palestinian President Abbas asks world leaders

“How long do we have to wait until there is a just solution to the Palestine question, a solution guaranteed by international law,” he asked world leaders gathered virtually for the UN Assembly’s annual high-level debate.

“How long will the Palestinian people continue to languish under the yoke of Israeli occupation, how long do we have to wait until there is a just solution to the status of millions of Palestinian refugees.”

President Abbas said that the Palestinian people have lived in the land of their forefathers for 6,000 years, adding that they will remain in this land and they will stand up to occupation, aggression and betrayal, until they gain their rights.

“In spire of the difficulties and the unjust blockade ... we will not bow down, we will not surrender, we will not compromise,” he stressed, adding: “And, we shall triumph.”

