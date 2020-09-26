Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 criminals nabbed after exchange of fire with police In Amethi

Two criminals, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, have been arrested after a police encounter which also left the miscreants and two personnel injured, police said Saturday.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 26-09-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 17:53 IST
2 criminals nabbed after exchange of fire with police In Amethi

Two criminals, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, have been arrested after a police encounter which also left the miscreants and two personnel injured, police said Saturday. They said the exchange of fire took place Friday night in Mohan Ganj police station area and the two injured criminals were arrested with firearms. Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said sub-inspector Vinod Kumar Yadav suffered injury near his shoulder, while Inspector Dhirendra Kumar Singh suffered injury on his left knee

The two personnel have been admitted to a hospital, the SP said, adding the miscreants were also injured

One of the arrested gangsters Sunil Dikshit is wanted in 19 cases and carries a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, the SP added.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Gigi Hadid's baby girl receives gifts from 'aunties' Donatella Versace, Taylor Swift

Two days after she gave birth to her first child with her singer boyfriend Zayn Malik, supermodel Gigi Hadid on Friday local time shared a picture of her baby girl wearing gifts from her beloved aunties Donatella Versace and Taylor Swift. H...

Self-reliant India will be force multiplier for global economy: PM Modi tells UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday enunciated his governments ambitious AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign, saying a self-reliant India will be a force multiplier for the global economy. Addressing the historic 75th session of the UN Genera...

India's gesture of friendship towards one country is not directed against third country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that a gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country. The prime minister also emphasised that when India strengthens its development partnership ...

Be on guard against forces trying to 'wipe out' Bengal's rich

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Saturday urged people to be on guard against forces that had been trying to wipe out the states rich history, as he raked up the issue of Iswar Chandra Vidyasagars bust desecration last ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020