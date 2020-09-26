Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI files chargesheet against nine then police officials in Thoothukudi custodial death case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against nine then police officials in a Madurai court in connection with the custodial death of a father-son duo in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-09-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 18:17 IST
CBI files chargesheet against nine then police officials in Thoothukudi custodial death case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against nine then police officials in a Madurai court in connection with the custodial death of a father-son duo in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district. According to the CBI, the accused include then Station House Officer S Sridhar, sub-inspectors K Balakrishnan and P Raghuganesh, then head constables S Murugan and A Samadurai, and then constables M Muthuraja, S Chelladurai, X Thomas Francis and S Veilumuthu.

The chargesheet has been filed under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 182 (false information with the intent to cause public servant to use lawful power to the injury of another person), 193 (false evidence), 211 (false charge of offence made with the intent to injure), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The probe agency said that all the police personnel have been arrested and are currently undergoing judicial custody. It said that one more accused, a then sub-inspector, had died during the course of the investigation.

"CBI investigation revealed that the father-son duo were arrested in the evening of June 19, 2020, and allegedly tortured at the Sathankulam Police Station by the accused in the evening as well as in the intervening night, consequent to which both of them succumbed to the injuries and died in the intervening night of June 22 and 23," the CBI said in a statement. Notably, CBI officials said that nine CBI team members, while camping in Tamil Nadu in connection with the case, tested positive for COVID-19. A CBI team had camped continuously at Madurai and worked on the cases even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The investigation also established that to cover up misdeeds the police officials not only destroyed the evidence of torture but also registered false cases against both (father and son). As they had not closed their mobile shops even after the permitted time and thereby violated general prohibited order. Further investigations are continuing in the case to look into the role of other persons in the death as well as subsequent cover-up act," the statement said. The agency had registered two cases on July 7, 2020, in connection with the alleged custodial death of a father-son duo identified as P Jeyaraj and J Benniks in Kovilpatti on the request of the Tamil Nadu government and further notification from the Central government.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Gigi Hadid's baby girl receives gifts from 'aunties' Donatella Versace, Taylor Swift

Two days after she gave birth to her first child with her singer boyfriend Zayn Malik, supermodel Gigi Hadid on Friday local time shared a picture of her baby girl wearing gifts from her beloved aunties Donatella Versace and Taylor Swift. H...

Self-reliant India will be force multiplier for global economy: PM Modi tells UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday enunciated his governments ambitious AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign, saying a self-reliant India will be a force multiplier for the global economy. Addressing the historic 75th session of the UN Genera...

India's gesture of friendship towards one country is not directed against third country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that a gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country. The prime minister also emphasised that when India strengthens its development partnership ...

Be on guard against forces trying to 'wipe out' Bengal's rich

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Saturday urged people to be on guard against forces that had been trying to wipe out the states rich history, as he raked up the issue of Iswar Chandra Vidyasagars bust desecration last ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020