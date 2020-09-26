2 held with 4 kg cannabis in Noida   Noida (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) Two'

Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida after 4 kg of cannabis was allegedly found in their possession, police said on Saturday. The accused were held on Friday night near Panchsheel underpass by officials from Expressway Police Station, they said.

"Those held have been identified are Sagar Kumar, a native of Fathepur district in UP, and Anand Kumar, who hails from Saharsa district in Bihar. Four kg cannabis has been seized from them," a police spokesperson said. An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been lodged against them and they have been sent to jail, the police said.