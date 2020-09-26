Over 1,230 litres of illicit liquor seized in Amritsar
As part of a special drive against illegal liquor trade, the police detected nine illicit liquor distribution centres in Amritsar's Majitha, Ajnala and Attari sub-divisions, Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said. A total of 12,30,800 ml of liquor was seized during raids on these centres, he said in a statement here.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-09-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 20:25 IST
The Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have seized 1,230.8 litres of illicit liquor from nine storage and distribution centres in Amritsar. As part of a special drive against illegal liquor trade, the police detected nine illicit liquor distribution centres in Amritsar's Majitha, Ajnala and Attari sub-divisions, Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said.
A total of 12,30,800 ml of liquor was seized during raids on these centres, he said in a statement here. FIRs have been registered in the matter, the DGP said.
Further raids are being planned across Amritsar (rural), he said..
