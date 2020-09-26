Naval diving team repairs Kerala dam's sluice gate

A Naval diving team has successfully repaired the sluice gate of a dam in Kerala. The team of Naval divers from Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy was deployed at Peechi dam in Thrissur district since September 22 for rectification of emergency shutters at a sluice gate following a request from the district administration, a Navy release said here.

One of the check valves, which control the flow of water to a small hydro project, located on the sides of the spillway shutters, had malfunctioned resulting in a gap of four metres in the gate located inside the dam at a depth of 20 metres. The other gates of the dam, therefore, had to be partially opened to stop the rising water level in the dam.

The naval divers,trained at the diving school at the Southern Naval Command, undertook diving to clear a big log and other debris at the site, which prevented lowering of the gate. The extreme high pressure of gushing water had made the task arduous and highly risk intensive.

After continuous diving efforts for the past four days, the Naval diving team carried out various modifications in the gate with help from Irrigation department and KSEB officials, and successfully lowered the gate fully. District Collector S Shanavas and Irrigation department officials thanked the Indian Navy and expressed gratitude to the team for their support to contain the situation.