C'garh: BSF jawan injured in IED blast in Kanker district
A jawan from the Border Security Forces (BSF) was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED), laid by naxals, went off in insurgency-hit Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said.PTI | Raipur | Updated: 26-09-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 20:48 IST
A jawan from the Border Security Forces (BSF) was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED), laid by naxals, went off in insurgency-hit Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said. The incident took place at around 1.30 pm on Koyalibeda-Dhutta road under Koyalibeda police station area, where a team of BSF's 4th battalion was out on a road security operation, Kanker additional superintendent of Police Gorakhnath Baghel told PTI.
When the patrolling team was cordoning off the forest near a culvert, it might have come in contact with the pressure IED connection, triggering the blast, he said. Constable Virendra Tuddu sustained a minor injury in the explosion and was shifted to a local hospital, where his condition is said to be out of danger, he said.
The injured jawan has been shifted to Raipur for further treatment, a BSF official said.
