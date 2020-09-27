C'garh: Senior journalist, another scribe assaulted in Kanker

A senior journalist and another scribe were allegedly assaulted by local Congress workers in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Saturday, police said. A case was registered at Kanker police station against Jitendra Singh Thakur, Gaffar Memon, Shadaab Khan, Ganesh Tiwari and others, said an official.

A brawl broke out between Kamal Shukla (53), editor of Bhumkal Samachar, a Hindi daily, and Tiwari, joint editor of Dainik Shrambindu, and his associates at Kanker town, he said. the accused were booked under sections 294 (obscene acts), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, the official said.

The state government in a statement said all the four accused named in the FIR have been arrested. Shukla in his complaint stated that he came to know that local journalist Satish Yadav was allegedly thrashed by Jitendra Singh Thakur, former president of Kanker Nagar Palika, and others and was taken to Kanker police station, so he and other journalists reached there.

Ganesh Tiwari, Thakur, Memon and others allegedly thrashed and abused him outside the police station, he said. Meanwhile, Satish Yadav also lodged an FIR against Thakur, Maqbool Khan and Shadaab Khan for allegedly thrashing him.

The opposition BJP condemned the incident. "Since the Congress has come to power, ithas established a goonda raj in the state," state BJP spokesperson Sachchidanand Upsane said.