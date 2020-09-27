Ex-Union minister Jaswant Singh cremated in Jodhpur
Former Union minister Jaswant Singh was cremated at his farm house in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Sunday evening The former Union minister had passed away in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. Singh's family members and relatives were present during the cremation at the farm house located near a civil airport.PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 27-09-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 17:44 IST
The former Union minister had passed away in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. He was 82
His son Manvendra Singh lit the funeral pyre amid chanting of Vedic mantras. Singh's family members and relatives were present during the cremation at the farm house located near a civil airport.
