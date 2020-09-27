Delhi Assembly celebrates birth anniversaries of Vithalbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh

The Delhi Assembly celebrated the birth anniversaries of Vithalbhai Patel and Bhagat Singh in a function held at its premises on Sunday. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and some MLAs paid floral tribute to Patel and Bhagat Singh on their 147th and 113th birth anniversaries, respectively.

"The country can never forget the contribution of these two great sons. Both of them fought in their own way in the Indian Independence movement," Goel said on the occasion. Vithalbhai Patel was the first Indian president of the Central Legislative Assembly. Being the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, he took many important steps and fought a long battle with the colonial government for the independence of the Legislative Assembly and its secretariat, he said.

For Bhagat Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice for the country at just 24 years of age, revolution meant changing the situation created by injustice, said the Delhi Assembly Speaker..