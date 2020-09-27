Judge plans to decide on TikTok U.S. app store ban by end of day
A U.S. judge in Washington said he plans to decide later on Sunday whether to block a Trump administration order banning Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google from offering Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok for download. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols said after a 90-minute Sunday morning hearing that he plans to issue a public order before the end of the day. Hall, a lawyer for TikTok, argued during the hearing the ban was "unprecedented" and "irrational."Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 20:43 IST
U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols said after a 90-minute Sunday morning hearing that he plans to issue a public order before the end of the day. The Commerce Department TikTok app store ban is set to take effect at 11:59 p.m. EDT. John E. Hall, a lawyer for TikTok, argued during the hearing the ban was "unprecedented" and "irrational."
