Woman doctor molested by her 2 colleagues at COVID-19 facility
In her complaint, the doctor said she was touched in an inappropriate manner on several occasions by the two doctors in the last few days, a Shivajinagar police station officer said. "A woman doctor approached us with a complaint that she was molested by two doctors on multiple occasions in the last few days.PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-09-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 22:24 IST
Two doctors have been booked for allegedly molesting their woman colleague working in a COVID- 19 facility in Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Sunday. In her complaint, the doctor said she was touched in an inappropriate manner on several occasions by the two doctors in the last few days, a Shivajinagar police station officer said.
"A woman doctor approached us with a complaint that she was molested by two doctors on multiple occasions in the last few days. We have registered a case and our investigation is on," he said. A Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) official said the two accused doctors were hired by an agency which is managing the said facility.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune
- Maharashtra
- Shivajinagar
- Pune Municipal Corporation
ALSO READ
With 4,717 new COVID-19 cases, Pune's tally reaches 2.20,692
Tankers supplying oxygen to medical facilities will have ambulance-like sirens in Pune
Pune region may receive moderate rain in next few days: IMD
COVID patient dies at home, body carried on handcart in Pune for cremation
2 booked for fraudulently increasing marks at Pune institute