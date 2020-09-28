Left Menu
Nigeria: FRSC to enforce Passenger’s Manifest law for commercial drivers

Nigeria: FRSC to enforce Passenger’s Manifest law for commercial drivers
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has concluded plans to flag off a Special Intervention Patrol code-named 'OPERATION AKAEZE' aimed at enforcing adherence to Passenger's Manifest by commercial drivers, according to a news report by Today.

The Special Intervention patrol will ensure that passengers traveling on Inter-state journeys are mandated to authenticate their details in the Passenger's Manifest as enshrined in the National Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 Section 51(5).

Section 51(5) provides that, "all passenger-carrying commercial vehicles shall, before commencing any intercity journey, keep and maintain a passenger manifest indicating the names of its passengers, their addresses, their point of departure and destination, their telephone numbers, name and telephone number of the next of kin."

The Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone 7HQ Abuja, comprising the FCT and Niger state, ACM Jonas Agwu, observed with dismay that not all commercial motorists comply with this.

It was further observed that some passengers usually either give wrong details or refuse to fill the form.

He explained that this is a must for proper identification of the passengers in case of an accident on the highway and that it is a preventive measure in case of an emergency on the road.

The Zone will be devoting greater attention to the enforcement of passenger's manifest at motor parks with a view to assisting the relevant authorities in the area of contact tracing, Mr. Agwu, said in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, " the manifest is expected to be filled before take-off at the motor parks, which contains the name, destination, address, phone number as well as the contact details of passenger's next of kin.

He, however, charged the passengers to always assist in filling the manifest before taking off from the park. "Compliance with passenger manifest during and after ember months will be useful in identifying travels and occupants of a commercial vehicle in the event of a possible road traffic crash," he stated.

