Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

One Naxal was neutralised following an encounter with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) force near Peddapal-Pidiya forest of Bijapur district on Monday morning, informed P Sundarraj, Inspector General, Bastar district. The body of the unidentified Naxal was recovered from the forest area post the encounter and weapons along with daily-use materials were seized from the site.

The operation was conducted by teams of DRG, Special Task Force (STF), Commando Battalion of Resolute Action (CoBRA), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) of Bijapur and Dantewada districts. In the past two days, as part of the operation, four consecutive encounters took place in Pedia, Tumnar, Peddapal, and Iranar, and the operation will continue to around the area, the police said.

More details are awaited.