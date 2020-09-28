SC refuses to entertain plea against TRAI's new directives on commercial SMSes

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition filed against a new directive of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) related to commercial SMSes and calls. A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, refused to entertain the petition filed by advocate Reepak Kansal and asked him to approach the Delhi High Court for relief in the matter.

Senior lawyer Jitendra Mohan Sharma, appearing for the petitioner, sought appropriate directions against the TRAI directives and alleged that the new rules are in violation of citizens' fundamental right to privacy. Senior lawyer Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the TRAI, submitted that a similar matter was also earlier heard in the Delhi High Court. After this, CJI Bobde asked the petitioner to approach the Delhi High Court for relief. (ANI)