Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to inaugurate six mega projects in U'Khand under 'Namami Gange', first museum on Ganga

The museum is located at Chandi Ghat, Haridwar. A book, 'Rowing down the Ganges', co-published by National Mission for Clean Ganga and Wildlife Institute of India will also be launched at the event, the PMO said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:55 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate six mega projects in U'Khand under 'Namami Gange', first museum on Ganga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate six mega projects in Uttarakhand under the 'Namami Gange Mission' on Tuesday through a video conference. The Prime Minister's Office said on Monday that the projects include construction of a 68 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP), upgradation of the existing 27 MLD STP at Jagjeetpur in Haridwar and construction of an 18 MLD STP at Sarai in Haridwar.   He will also inaugurate 'Ganga Avalokan', the first museum on Ganga aimed at showcasing the culture, biodiversity and rejuvenation activities done in the river. The museum is located at Chandi Ghat, Haridwar.

A book, 'Rowing down the Ganges', co-published by National Mission for Clean Ganga and Wildlife Institute of India will also be launched at the event, the PMO said.  The colourful book is an attempt to merge the biodiversity and culture of the river, as it conceptualises its story as what one would see when one rows down from Gaumukh, Ganga's origin to Ganga Sagar, the last point before it enters the sea. The inauguration of 68 MLD Jagjeetpur project also marks completion of the first sewerage project taken up on hybrid annuity mode of PPP. In Rishikesh, a 26 MLD STP at Lakkadghat will be inaugurated, the PMO said.  The Haridwar-Rishikesh zone contributes about 80 per cent waste water load into Ganga, and the inauguration of these STPs will play a significant role in keeping the holy river clean, it said.  In Muni ki Reti town, the 7.5 MLD STP in Chandreshwar Nagar will be the first four-storied sewage treatment plant in the country where the limitation of land availability was converted into an opportunity, with the STP constructed in less than 900 sq metre area which is about 30 per cent of the usual area requirement for STPs of such capacity, the PMO noted.

Modi will also inaugurate a 5 MLD STP at Chorpani, and two STPs with capacities of 1 MLD and 0.01 MLD at Badrinath. In all 30 projects are now fully complete in Uttarakhand for taking care of pollution from 17 towns near Ganga, which is a "landmark achievement", the PMO said.  The logo of 'Jal Jeevan Mission' and 'Margdarshika' for village panchayats and 'Paani Samitis' under the mission will also be unveiled by the prime minister, it said.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Corp Affairs Min extends deadline for various schemes amid COVID-19

Providing relief to companies amid the coronavirus pandemic-induced disruptions, the government has extended the duration of several schemes till December 31, including the fresh start scheme. The corporate affairs ministry has extended the...

Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone to construct Underpasses at IMA Dehradun

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for the construction of Underpasses at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, via video conferencing from here today.Addressing the ceremony Raksha Mantri said it is strange that it...

Bharat Vikas Parishad contributes Rs 2.11 cr to PM Cares Fund: Govt

A non-profit making social organisation, Bharat Vikas Parishad BVP, has contributed Rs 2.11 crore to the PM CARES Fund through Union Minister Jitendra Singh, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry on Monday. Acknowledging...

HM Amit Shah meets top officials to discuss key issues

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting with top officials of his ministry and discussed several important and key matters, officials said. This was for the first time Shah visited his North Block office to chair a meeting af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020